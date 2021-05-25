UVDS denies lawsuit’s allegations; plaintiffs speak out

“Other than the past issues that have been or are being addressed to the regulators’ satisfaction, the allegations in the complaint relate to the ordinary, lawful business of the Companies, which were in operation long before the plaintiffs purchased their neighboring properties.”

Matt and Kami Smith, two of the plaintiffs, say the biggest problems involves the large mounds of what Matt calls “very combustible” compost at the Whitehall Lane facility.

“If fires can’t get your attention in Napa Valley, I don’t know what does,” he said.

“Our main goal here is to protect the safety and wellbeing of us, our kids, and the community,” Kami Smith said.

Matt Smith said their property is assailed by odors that have “continued to escalate” over the last few years, rodents and raccoons that have uprooted their backyard garden, and noise.

“At 7 a.m. we are greeted with a front-end loader dropping bottles from about 20 feet high,” he said. “It’s a cascade of glass falling down, every morning at 7 o’clock.”

The Smiths said there should be competitive bidding for the services performed by UVDS and Clover Flat, which operate under long-term franchise agreements with the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency.