UVDS denies lawsuit’s allegations; plaintiffs speak out

Upper Valley Disposal Service, Upper Valley Recycling and Clover Flat Landfill issued a detailed statement Friday denying allegations leveled by neighbors in a recent lawsuit, while two of the plaintiffs spoke out about how the companies’ operations have affected their lives.
The companies’ statement called the lawsuit “meritless” and “based on a combination of false allegations and inaccurate descriptions of isolated past incidents, which have been remedied to the satisfaction of the applicable regulatory authorities or are currently being addressed under their supervision.”
Seven neighbors of UVDS’ Whitehall Lane recycling and composting facility sued the companies May 10 in Napa Superior Court, alleging ongoing problems with odors, noise, light pollution, and fire hazards. They also allege pollution originating from Clover Flat Landfill.
According to the companies’ statement, operations comply with use permits and follow industry best practices regarding safety, fire prevention, leachate prevention, odors and noise.
“The plaintiffs in this case participated in the public administrative hearings that led to the Companies’ most recently approved use permit in 2018,” the statement reads. “After a thorough public review process, that permit was issued over the plaintiffs’ objections. The plaintiffs chose not to appeal the decision to the Board of Supervisors despite having the right to do so.”
“Other than the past issues that have been or are being addressed to the regulators’ satisfaction, the allegations in the complaint relate to the ordinary, lawful business of the Companies, which were in operation long before the plaintiffs purchased their neighboring properties.”
Matt and Kami Smith, two of the plaintiffs, say the biggest problems involves the large mounds of what Matt calls “very combustible” compost at the Whitehall Lane facility.
“If fires can’t get your attention in Napa Valley, I don’t know what does,” he said.
“Our main goal here is to protect the safety and wellbeing of us, our kids, and the community,” Kami Smith said.
Matt Smith said their property is assailed by odors that have “continued to escalate” over the last few years, rodents and raccoons that have uprooted their backyard garden, and noise.
“At 7 a.m. we are greeted with a front-end loader dropping bottles from about 20 feet high,” he said. “It’s a cascade of glass falling down, every morning at 7 o’clock.”
The Smiths said there should be competitive bidding for the services performed by UVDS and Clover Flat, which operate under long-term franchise agreements with the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency.