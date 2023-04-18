Wildfires have been a reality for generations across California. As the intensity, duration, and impacts of wildfires have increased — damaging and destroying millions of acres across our state — so too have federal, state and local resources dedicated to wildfire preparedness and mitigation.

Since 2007, the nonprofit Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, also known as Napa Firewise, has been reducing the risk and impacts of destructive wildfires throughout Napa County via hazardous fuel reduction and community education.

Napa Firewise relies on the participation of residents and permission of private property owners to complete life-saving hazardous fuel reduction projects. With support from 20 neighborhood Fire Safe Councils, and local, state, and federal grants, Napa Firewise has developed effective and affordable programs to assist residents with completing defensible space, ignition resistant construction, and wildfire preparedness in coordination with our local fire agencies and the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

The Vegetation Management Program is deploying grants and donations to remove or modify vegetation in strategic locations to reduce the potential for wildfire ignition, rates of fire spread, flame lengths, and fire severity, while protecting the environment and improving forest health.

Making roads safer during wildfires is a priority. To be effective, vegetation must be treated at least 30 feet off the shoulder on both sides of the road, according to fire experts. Expanding hazardous wildfire fuels reduction treatments onto private property beyond the 10-foot roadside right-of-way improves overall visibility, emergency response capability and resident evacuation.

Other key wildfire safety projects include creating and maintaining shaded fuel break buffers around residential communities in the Wildland Urban Interface, strategic ridgetop fire breaks, and measures for critical infrastructure and wildland ecosystems protection.

Property owners are required to sign a Landowner Access Agreement with Napa Firewise to take advantage of this largely Cal Fire and Napa County grant-funded work. Napa Firewise employs local landowner liaisons with wildfire expertise to explain project details and answer questions throughout project design and implementation.

“We work with hundreds of residents, seeking their permission to treat hazardous vegetation on their property to create shaded fuel breaks and expand the roadside safety buffer beyond the public right of way with grant funds,” said Napa Firewise Executive Director Gretchen Hayes. “Our staff considers their own experience driving along Napa County roads engulfed in flames when prioritizing and designing roadside hazardous fuel reduction projects to make routes safer for residents to escape and for firefighters to respond to wildfires.”

Napa Firewise is seeking permissions from landowners along the following roads: Atlas Peak, Redwood, Dry Creek, Mount Veeder, Lokoya, Oakville Grade, Wall, Whitehall, and White Sulphur Springs, so that work can be completed by June in accordance with the grant terms.

This work extends the mitigation completed in 2023 on Spring Mountain, Langtry, Sanitarium, and Deer Park roads.

In 2022, Napa Firewise spent nearly $10 million to complete 45 hazardous vegetation reduction projects to protect life and property by treating approximately 300 acres in strategic locations and along 45 miles of County routes in high fire threat areas, such as Howell Mountain, Monticello, Atlas Peak, Soda Canyon, Diamond Mountain, and Old Lawley Toll roads.

Hazardous fuels mitigation project costs range between $3,000 and $12,000 per acre based on the treatment prescription, density and type of vegetation, topography, and other site conditions, according to Mike Wilson, Napa Firewise Vegetation Management Program Director since February 2022, who worked for Cal Fire Napa County Fire Department from 1987 to 2020 and helped start Napa Firewise and the County Chipping Program in 2004.

Wilson was working as a Public Safety Specialist for PG&E in 2020 when the LNU Complex and Glass fires together burned more than 430,000 acres across five counties, destroyed or damaged more than 3,250 structures, and took the lives of six people. Thousands of residents were evacuated, and many were displaced for extended periods of time.

“Wildfire needs three components to easily spread: fuel, weather (heat/wind), and topography (slope). We can only alter the combustible fuels and vegetation,” Wilson said. “It was during the 2020 firestorms that I, and many others, knew that we as a community had to drastically reduce hazardous fuel loads throughout Napa County in order to live with future wildfires.”

Additional upcoming projects include the Berryessa Highlands and Estates, Circle Oaks, Gordon Valley, Bothe Park, Silverado and Angwin areas. Work also is under way with the Napa County Public Works Department to clean up storm-damaged vegetation that could threaten evacuation routes, according to Wilson.

Vegetation treatments require repeat attention and refinement to maintain fire risk reduction goals. Ongoing annual vegetation maintenance entails activating the county’s chipping program, and maintaining treatment areas while discouraging new, non-native invasive plant growth. Vegetation mitigation measures used to remain effective for three to five years. However, recent storm, drought, and beetle infestation impacts as well as regrowth have required retreatment of areas every other year, Wilson emphasized.

