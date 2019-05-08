Ballots arriving this week

Measure F ballots are arriving in the mailboxes of St. Helena voters this week.

Ballots may be left in a ballot drop box at the St. Helena Public Library.

The county's Elections Division will conduct a pre-election ballot reading test of its tabulation equipment at 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, at 1127 First St., Suite E, in Napa. The public is welcome to observe the test.