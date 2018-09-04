Noah Bullock, executive director of “Cristosal,” a non-governmental organization working on forced displacement due to violence in Central America, will give two talks in the Napa Valley in mid-September.
“A Conversation with Noah Bullock” will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, with a talk, question and answer period and reception at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 917 Third St. in Napa.
Bullock will be preaching at both the 8 and 10 a.m. services on Sunday, Sept. 16 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. He offers a Q&A session at 9 a.m.
Bullock will talk about the current state of violence in the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, where most families are fleeing. He also will talk about the progress being made on behalf of the victims and Cristosal’s role in the historic El Mozote massacre trial and why accountability for atrocities of the past is vital to building peaceful societies today, according to a press release.
These events are free and open to the public. Voluntary contributions to Cristosal, a nonprofit organization, are welcome and encouraged.