Visit Napa Valley celebrated National Travel and Tourism Week May 5-11 by supporting local initiatives that benefit the community and help make the Napa Valley an ideal place to live, work and play.
Last week, Visit Napa Valley teamed up with the Napa County Bicycle Coalition (NCBC) to support the Napa Valley Vine Trail with local volunteerism through the organization’s “Tourism Gives Back” initiative, which focuses on the hospitality industry’s support of local community initiatives.
More than 150 volunteers worked to clean up the Vine Trail on Tuesday, May 7, and helped staff the annual NCBC Bike to work/school event on Thursday, May 9.
Visit Napa Valley is proud to promote bicycling and improve bicycle safety for visitors and residents alike. As a premier partner, Visit Napa Valley has pledged $2.5 million to support the Vine Trail on behalf of the tourism industry. To date, more than $1.7 million of the pledge has been contributed to build and promote the trail.
The tourism industry remains the second largest employer in Napa County, behind the wine industry, supporting more than 15,000 jobs. The majority of hospitality jobs are related to either restaurants or hotels.
“The Napa Valley tourism industry continues to support local initiatives important to the well-being of our community, while remaining a significant positive force in Napa Valley’s economy,” said Linsey Gallagher, president of Visit Napa Valley. “Revenues from tourism allow local government to invest in services and programs that benefit all residents, including infrastructure improvements, civic amenities and public safety. Additionally, tourism creates demand for a diverse range of goods, services and cultural programs that are available for both residents and visitors to enjoy.”