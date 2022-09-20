Volunteers clean up Sulphur Creek in St. Helena

A scooter, a large automotive part filled with fluid, a steel beam (with concrete attached), and exactly 103 cigarette butts were cleared from the dry bed of Sulphur Creek during Saturday’s Coastal Cleanup Day.

Nineteen volunteers, roughly split between adults and kids, gathered at Meily Park, where staff members from Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling (UVDR) and the City of St. Helena equipped them with gloves, pickers, buckets and bags.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Within a few hours, they had collected 116 pounds of garbage and 78 pounds of recyclables. Single-use plastic products were especially prevalent this year, said Andy Buck of UVDR.

For kids, descending into the creekbed and seeking out things that didn’t belong there was just as much fun as a scavenger hunt. Every crumpled beer can was a revelation. One boy refused to be deterred in extricating a discarded windbreaker from a tree branch. Another exulted at finding a “candy wrapper.” (For the record, it was actually from a package of rolling papers, but close enough.)

The only disappointment came with the discovery of a tire embedded so deeply in the creek bank that a tree appeared to be growing out of it. One girl tried valiantly to dig it out, but it looked to be in vain.

After participating in last year’s clean-up, Boy Scout Tyler Ulery recruited his sister, Ashley, a Girl Scout, to join in Saturday’s fun.

“Last year he thought it was just going to be trash, but instead he found all sorts of things. It was like a treasure hunt,” said their mom, Shawna Ulery, who served as a parent volunteer.

The first statewide Coastal Cleanup Day was held in 1984, and the 1993 event earned a Guinness World Record as the largest garbage collection ever organized, with 50,405 volunteers.

The name might sound odd when applied to an inland community like St. Helena, but Sulphur Creek drains into the Napa River, which discharges into the San Pablo Bay.

“We’re in a drought, and there’s a lot of talk about plastic contamination and other things in the water, so it’s very important for us to do this,” Buck told the volunteers. “Who else is going to do it? It takes folks who are passionate about cleaning up our waterways.”