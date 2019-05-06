You are the owner of this article.
Volunteers get their hands dirty to ‘Spruce Up St. Helena’

Gabriela Colin, Daniela Ortiz

Girl Scouts Gabriela Colin, left, and Daniela Ortiz spread mulch outside the St. Helena Public Library during Saturday's "Spruce Up St. Helena" event.

If the playgrounds and picnic tables at Crane Park look cleaner and the bushes at Lewis Station Park look less like an untamed jungle, thank the army of volunteers who participated in Saturday’s Spruce Up St. Helena.

Interim Police Chief Tim Foley greeted volunteers at a rallying point outside the St. Helena Public Library and dispatched them to one of several places around the city, including the library itself, Crane Park, Lewis Station Park and the Carnegie Building.

Tim Foley, Norma Ferriz

Interim Police Chief Tim Foley greets Norma Ferriz and her Girl Scout troop outside the St. Helena Public Library, which served as a rallying point during "Spruce Up St. Helena."

“It’s a great opportunity for the community to get together and give back to the city in some way,” Foley said. “It ranges from young people to people who are probably older than me. It’s been great.”

More than 30 volunteers pitched in, plus city staff from the Public Works, Recreation and Police departments.

The event was inspired by Foley’s own experience with the San Francisco Police Department’s Park Station in Haight-Ashbury, where a day was set aside for sweeping streets, painting over graffiti, and “making the street sparkle,” Foley said.

Tom Belt, Susan McWilliams

Tom Belt and Susan McWilliams tame overgrown bushes at Lewis Station Park.

He brought the idea to his next job in Nevada City and later mentioned it to Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, who thought it would be a great fit for St. Helena.

Five members of Norma Ferriz’ Girl Scout troop used pitchforks and shovels to spread mulch outside the library. Laid against the side of the building, the mulch provides weed control in lieu of Round-Up, which city workers no longer use.

Students at Crane Park

St. Helena High School students clean a play structure at Crane Park. From left are Sam Smiley, Mia Pelosi, Ella Dunnington and Sam Brawdy.

Students from St. Helena High School’s Interact Club and Leadership class washed play structures and repainted picnic tables at Crane Park.

Painting picnic table

Rotarian Kathleen Patterson, left, paints a picnic table at Crane Park alongside students Gus Conwell, Alexandra Novak, Jonny Gamble and Rome Bissember.

“We’re just trying to make it cleaner for all the kids who like to play here,” said Mia Pelosi, president of the Interact Club.

“It’s pretty impressive for kids to get out of bed on a Saturday morning and come out here,” said Kathleen Patterson of the St. Helena Rotary Club, which sponsors the Interact Club.

Rome Bissember

Rome Bissember paints a picnic table next to the Crane Park bocce courts.

“They’ve been a huge help,” said Carlos Uribe, maintenance manager for the city of St. Helena.

Bob and Harolyn Thompson volunteered to pull weeds around the Carnegie Building.

Playground

St. Helena High School students wash a playground at Crane Park. Clockwise from top left are Ella Dunnington, Joe Brawdy, Sam Smiley and Mia Pelosi.

“We walk by here six times a week, so there’s a selfish component in this,” Bob Thompson said with a laugh.

