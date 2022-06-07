Volunteers needed at St. Helena's Brenkle Court housing project

Join Our Town St. Helena and the future residents of Brenkle Court this weekend for a fun morning or afternoon of fellowship while applying the finishing touches to the eight-unit self-help housing project at 684 McCorkle Ave.

Don your work gloves and help with hole digging, planting, landscaping, and fencing. No skills are necessary — just a willingness to help and a positive attitude. Come by for an hour or a day, or whatever you can offer.

Work will take place Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. The morning shift is from 8 a.m. to noon. The afternoon shift is from 1 to 5 p.m.

Please RSVP to projectmanager@ourtownsthelena.org with your name, preferred date and time, and the number of volunteers in your group.