Volunteers needed at St. Helena's Brenkle Court housing project

Brenkle Court

Project manager Larry Vermeulen, right, gives instructions to Ariceli Rodriguez, Alma Olguin and Martha Rodriguez at Brenkle Court, Our Town St. Helena's self-help housing project.

 Jesse Duarte, Star file photo

Join Our Town St. Helena and the future residents of Brenkle Court this weekend for a fun morning or afternoon of fellowship while applying the finishing touches to the eight-unit self-help housing project at 684 McCorkle Ave.

Don your work gloves and help with hole digging, planting, landscaping, and fencing. No skills are necessary — just a willingness to help and a positive attitude. Come by for an hour or a day, or whatever you can offer.

Work will take place Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. The morning shift is from 8 a.m. to noon. The afternoon shift is from 1 to 5 p.m.

Please RSVP to projectmanager@ourtownsthelena.org with your name, preferred date and time, and the number of volunteers in your group.

