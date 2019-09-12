The city of St. Helena is inviting volunteers to help clean up Sulphur Creek as part of California Coastal Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21.
Volunteers will meet at Meily Park. Wear proper footwear and jeans and bring gloves, buckets or reusable bags.
Volunteers will be split into two groups and sent into the bed of Sulphur Creek. One group will head upstream while the other group heads downstream. The two groups will eventually meet up to sort everything they’ve collected.
Except for some small pockets of standing water, the creekbed is completely dry, so volunteers don’t need to worry about getting wet.
The event is being organized by Michael Fontana, environmental services technician, and Edrees Argand, junior assistant engineer.