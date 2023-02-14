Note to future generations: That oak forest outside St. Helena where you and your children frolic exists thanks to a team of volunteers who spent their Saturday planting acorns.

Twenty-six volunteers planted 83 trees on city property between the wastewater treatment plant and Zinfandel Lane, and just east of the redwood grove planted in 2012 by Paul and Marilyn Asmuth.

The planting was part of an effort to mitigate the loss of trees due to construction of the Napa Valley Vine Trail, a bicycle and pedestrian pathway that will eventually extend 47 miles from Calistoga to Vallejo. Similar plantings took place at Napa’s Alston Park in December and Skyline Wilderness Park in January.

The new forest is in a riparian buffer between the Napa River and the redwood grove.

“This is really prime habitat and the perfect place to restore the oak woodland ecosystem along the Napa River,” said Danielle Ashton, program coordinator for the Napa County Resource Conservation District.

The redwood grove and the new oak forest get plenty of water in the form of treated effluent from St. Helena’s adjacent wastewater treatment plant. The area isn’t accessible to the public yet, but it eventually will be.

The project is a collaboration among the Vine Trail, the city of St. Helena, Napa RCD and the Napa Valley Transportation Authority. It’s also part of the Million Trees Napa project organized by Napa RCD, Tom Gamble of Gamble Family Vineyards, St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau and the vintner Jon-Mark Chappellet.

Chouteau said the county and its cities need to be planting more trees to sequester carbon and make up for the loss of trees due to natural mortality, storms, wildfires, and vineyard and residential development.

“It’s important to build now for our future so we’ll have trees throughout all of our cities … knowing that we’re living through climate change, drought and fires,” Chouteau said. “We need to build the resilient community we want.”

Most of the volunteers wielded shovels and hoes as they cleared 3-foot squares, dug holes about the size of a shovel blade, inserted the metal screens, and placed three acorns in each hole.

A smaller team built screens of non-galvanized metal to shield the acorns from foraging critters. The screens will rust and dissolve over time.

St. Helena High School sophomore Hartleigh Demchuk heard about the event from fellow members of the school’s Interact Club.

“It sounded like fun, and I want to do more things to help the environment,” she said.

Working alongside Demchuk was Aubrey Moura, a member of St. Helena High's Environmental Club, which teamed with the Interact Club to help with Saturday’s planting.

Moura has also been helping glean surplus fruit from trees around town, as part of a project launched in 2021 by Susan Davis and Pam and Mark Smithers.

“It’s a great way to start your morning,” Moura said.

The forest isn’t done yet. Napa RCD will return in a few weeks to add mulch to the freshly planted area. A few hundred feet to the west, roughly 1,000 redwoods are scheduled to be planted in the redwood grove on April 29.