Warner appointed to St. Helena Planning Commission

Retired attorney Christopher Warner has been appointed to a four-year term on the St. Helena Planning Commission.

The council appointed Warner on Tuesday to replace Commissioner Daniel Hale, whose term expires on Thursday.

Hale did not apply for re-appointment. Warner and Chris Fowler were the only applicants for the seat.

The council interviewed applicants for Planning Commission and other city committees during a special meeting on Tuesday. At the council’s regular meeting, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth nominated Warner after the council ranked him as their top choice.

Warner served as attorney and chief council for PG&E from 1988 to 2021 and served on the Bay Conservation and Development Commission from 1996 to 2000. He’s also worked for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, U.S. Department of Energy, and the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Warner has lived in St. Helena for five years and most recently served on the St. Helena Parks and Recreation Commission. He’s also co-lead on the St. Helena Fire Safe Council.

“We have an opportunity to sustain the character of this wonderful city … while providing for a growing and robust economy, as well as providing housing,” Warner told the council.

Also on Tuesday, the council:

• Reappointed Madelyn Chandler, Glenn Smith, Leslie Stanton to the Active Transportation & Sustainability Committee. One alternate term remains available.

• Reappointed Alexandra Haslip, Terry Wood and Juliet Valmont to the St. Helena Public Library Board of Trustees and appointed Suzanne Roomian to a vacant seat.

• Reappointed Michelle Deasy and Tye Taylor to the Parks & Recreation Commission and appointed Doug Boeschen to a vacant seat.

