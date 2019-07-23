{{featured_button_text}}
The city of St. Helena’s water department is flushing the city’s water distribution main from Tuesday, July 23, through Friday, July 26, between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The process may cause discolored water and a reduction in pressure. The discoloration of the water is temporary and not harmful. If the condition persists, call Public Works at 968-2658.

The purpose of the flushing program is to improve drinking water quality for residents and businesses. For more information, go to cityofsthelena.org/water.

