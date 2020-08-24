We are ‘St. Helena Strong’ in challenging times

Our St. Helena and surrounding community continues to find itself in challenging situations, but as always, we are strong, proactive and adaptable. The current situation with COVID-19, nearby fires, as well as heat and air quality issues persist. Sadly there has been loss of life and tremendous damage in the region. But our will, our community spirit, our generosity and our can-do attitude will see us through together.
With continuing fire risk it is important to remain calm, focused and on alert and for all to have a ready-to-go bag packed with essentials and medicines, and to be ready to leave on very short notice if asked.
Whatever the circumstance, because of COVID-19 it will also be important to continue the COVID protocol of the three W's -- Wash your hands, Wear a Mask or Face Covering and Watch your distance -- keeping 6 feet of social, physical distancing. While our community continues to be tested, this town is remarkably resilient. Let's all continue working together to be safe.
Please continue seeking information from designated communication channels, including the City of St. Helena website, the Napa County website, Nixle updates and the Calfire website, as well as local radio AM 1440 and FM 99.3
The City of St. Helena also has a Fire Information Board in front of the St. Helena Police Department at 1480 Main St. with maps and current fire information.
We have many to thank in our community for their continuing efforts including our first responders, food pantries, schools, faith based institutions, local media, business community, local governments and nonprofits such as The Upvalley Family Center, Rianda House, the Boys and Girls Club and the St. Helena Hospital Foundation.
For those who can -- financial donations and support to these important local nonprofit organizations help us keep stability whatever the challenge.
The Napa Valley Community Foundation is also an important local nonprofit that accepts donations and disperses funds back out to where the need is most in our community. Their website is napavalleycf.org, please make contact if you have the ability to donate.
The children and young people of St. Helena deserve a special thanks for their remarkable resilience during these unprecedented times.
As always we remain St. Helena Strong, and working together we will get through this together. Neighbors helping neighbors, staying alert and in communication.
Si Se Puede - Yes We Can.
Geoff Ellsworth is mayor of the City of St. Helena.
