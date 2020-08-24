We are ‘St. Helena Strong’ in challenging times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our St. Helena and surrounding community continues to find itself in challenging situations, but as always, we are strong, proactive and adaptable. The current situation with COVID-19, nearby fires, as well as heat and air quality issues persist. Sadly there has been loss of life and tremendous damage in the region. But our will, our community spirit, our generosity and our can-do attitude will see us through together.

With continuing fire risk it is important to remain calm, focused and on alert and for all to have a ready-to-go bag packed with essentials and medicines, and to be ready to leave on very short notice if asked.

Whatever the circumstance, because of COVID-19 it will also be important to continue the COVID protocol of the three W's -- Wash your hands, Wear a Mask or Face Covering and Watch your distance -- keeping 6 feet of social, physical distancing. While our community continues to be tested, this town is remarkably resilient. Let's all continue working together to be safe.

Please continue seeking information from designated communication channels, including the City of St. Helena website, the Napa County website, Nixle updates and the Calfire website, as well as local radio AM 1440 and FM 99.3