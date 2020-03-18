WEDNESDAY UPDATE: St. Helena school closure extended through April 13

The St. Helena Unified School District announced Wednesday that all schools will remain closed through Monday, April 13.

The district announced last week that it would remain closed through Friday, March 27, to limit the potential spread of the novel coronavirus. The closure was extended on Wednesday, shortly after Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio announced a shelter-at-home order in effect from Friday through April 8.

"Our school district is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 pending further direction from governmental agencies," Superintendent Marylou Wilson wrote in a letter to parents. "We encourage our community to follow all guidelines for safety that have been issued. In addition, our teaching staff has done a commendable job in developing two to three weeks of assignments for students to complete."

With the March 11 declaration of a statewide emergency, “we’ve moved from preparing to mitigating,” Wilson told the school board on March 12.

The Run Big event has also been postponed and potentially canceled, but the Give Big fundraiser is still happening online at givebigsthelena.org. Originally scheduled to end March 24, the fundraiser has been extended to May 24.