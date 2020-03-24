You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WEDNESDAY UPDATE: St. Helena schools closed through at least May 1

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: St. Helena schools closed through at least May 1

Napa County's public schools, including the St. Helena Unified School District, announced Wednesday they will be closed through at least May 1, as schools extend distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Helena teachers initially prepared two weeks of distance learning lessons, and are adding a third week to cover the week of March 30-April 3. Spring break was already scheduled for the week of April 6-13.

On Tuesday, when school was still scheduled to resume April 14, Superintendent Marylou Wilson said teachers were anticipating using Google Classroom if a longer closure is necessary.

The district’s distance learning is still evolving, Wilson said.

At the primary and elementary levels, it’s mostly paper-and-pencil work. The middle and high schools have paper packets available for students who don’t have Internet access at home, but most of the lessons at those grade levels are through the same PowerSchool Learning Management System the district has been using for the last five years.

The system is similar to online learning at the college level, with teachers uploading assignments and students uploading their work in response.

Students at the elementary and middle schools have school-issued Chromebooks, and high school students have laptops. Next week the district will provide iPads for primary school students who don’t have them at home.

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News