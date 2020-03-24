WEDNESDAY UPDATE: St. Helena schools closed through at least May 1

Napa County's public schools, including the St. Helena Unified School District, announced Wednesday they will be closed through at least May 1, as schools extend distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Helena teachers initially prepared two weeks of distance learning lessons, and are adding a third week to cover the week of March 30-April 3. Spring break was already scheduled for the week of April 6-13.

On Tuesday, when school was still scheduled to resume April 14, Superintendent Marylou Wilson said teachers were anticipating using Google Classroom if a longer closure is necessary.

The district’s distance learning is still evolving, Wilson said.

At the primary and elementary levels, it’s mostly paper-and-pencil work. The middle and high schools have paper packets available for students who don’t have Internet access at home, but most of the lessons at those grade levels are through the same PowerSchool Learning Management System the district has been using for the last five years.

The system is similar to online learning at the college level, with teachers uploading assignments and students uploading their work in response.