× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Helena Fire Department is reminding the community that weed abatement must occur on or before June 1.

Dead, decayed, diseased or hazardous trees, weeds and overgrown, uncultivated vegetation, which are hazardous, or may cause a danger to public safety, must be disked, cut and/or removed to a maximum of 4 inches in height.

For more information, contact the fire department at 967-2880 or avidler@cityofsthelena.org.