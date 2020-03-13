Weekend performances of St. Helena Drama’s ‘Newsies’ canceled

The St. Helena Unified School District has canceled this weekend’s scheduled performances of St. Helena Drama’s “Newsies” amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.

Public performances scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday have been canceled, the school district announced Thursday. However, Friday's performance will proceed in front of an empty house and be livestreamed starting at 7 p.m. on St. Helena Drama's Facebook page.

“Newsies” opened with three performances last weekend and was scheduled to end its run on Sunday, March 15.

Ticket-holders are welcome to donate their purchased ticket value to the St. Helena High School Drama Department to help recoup the cost of the show, or request a refund by emailing Director Patti Coyle at pcoyle@sthelenaunified.org.

The St. Helena Performing Arts Boosters are collecting donations via PayPal to help the Drama Department recover from the financial loss. Do donate, go to paypal.me/shpaboosters.

