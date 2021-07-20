'We're running off microbe farts': A tour of Calistoga's Clover Flat Landfill

Representatives of UVDS and Clover Flat, closely affiliated companies that operate under long-term franchise agreements with the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency, have denied the plaintiffs’ claims.

Kano Galindo oversees an upgraded leachate system that pumps contaminated liquid into storage tanks. From there it's trucked to a wastewater plant in Santa Rosa that’s capable of treating it.

“Equipment was the first thing we improved,” said Galindo. “We’ve updated our gas system. We’ve updated our leachate system.”

From a vista looking down on the landfill, Galindo pointed to where a “firenado” burned a grinder during the Glass Fire. The staff is hoping to repair it, but in the meantime they bought a new one for $1 million.

Operating those heavy machines are workers like Eliot Perez and Joel Berry, who have some of the most crucial jobs at the landfill.

They have to evaluate each load of garbage and make some mental calculations: Will it compact easily? Will it slide? Where should it be deposited on the slope?