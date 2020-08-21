Where did the Hennessey Fire begin? This resident says on her property

Kathleen Coelingh woke up at around 6:40 on the morning of Aug. 17 to the sound of thunder. But what she saw when she looked out her bedroom window was even more startling.
Coelingh says she was the first person to spot and report what became known as the Hennessey Fire, sparked by a lightning strike in a chaparral stand on her property near Hennessey Ridge Road. By Friday it had merged with seven other fires, burned roughly 200,000 acres and forced thousands of people to flee their homes.
“There was just a small little fire a few thousand yards away from our house,” she said. “It might have just been a bush or two burning. It was on a steep incline – very rugged, wild territory.”
She immediately alerted Cal Fire, but she didn’t see the first firefighters until close to 8:30.
“There was something lost in the transmission of the report,” Coelingh said. “They only had Hennessey Ridge Road, but they didn’t have our house number, so they didn’t know exactly where on the road this fire was happening.”
A downhill neighbor saw firefighters searching for the fire and showed them where it was.
“It was inaccessible,” Coelingh said. “You couldn’t possibly fight it from the road. There’s no way they could have gotten a hose there. The only thing that could have put it out at that point would have been a helicopter.”
Once they knew what they were dealing with, the firefighters sprang into action. Coelingh and her husband, Neill Giese, evacuated at around 10:30, but she was later able to piece together how firefighters saved her house.
“They were phenomenal,” Coelingh said.
She said the fire swept up the steep valley to the top of a ridge, jumped the road, melted a 6,000-gallon water tank and pump, then advanced on the Coelingh home, where it met furious resistance from firefighters.
Without damaging the house, a two-story poolhouse and an addition, the fire vaulted over the structures and headed downhill toward neighboring houses. Again, firefighters took strong defensive measures.
“They saved not only our house, but I think a couple of others too,” Coelingh said Thursday from a hotel where she and her husband are staying temporarily. “Our only losses were our solar system and our water system, but that’s nothing compared to a house.”
