Wine shipping company opens in St. Helena

With inside knowledge of how wineries operate, Out of the Box “can bring a level of service we honestly haven’t seen in this industry in Napa before,” Burnett said.

Tourism will return to the valley post-COVID, but the shift toward DTC shipping will continue because consumers want to enjoy their wine at home – even if home is in another country, he said.

“I just got a call from a client who wants to ship something overnight to somebody for their birthday tonight,” Burnett said. “We can make it happen.”

Greg Baylor has over 40 years of experience in warehousing.

“The integrity of the wine is the most important thing,” Baylor said. “If I’m going to ship from here to Florida, it’s going to go through four or five hot states to get there. And depending on the shipping method it might take four or five days, so there’s a chance it might get compromised.”

Amazon has changed the way consumers think about shipping, but the reality is that wine shipping is expensive and highly regulated, Burnett said.

“In this business, you get what you pay for,” he said. “Our rates are very competitive, but we also deliver on that great service.”