Wineapawlooza: $1 million raised for JARR's animals

The seventh annual Wineapawlooza, also the first Pawlooza in Place, held virtually Saturday night, raised $1 million to support animals and the mission of Napa County’s Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch.

JARR co-founder Monica Stevens said she’s very happy with the results, “especially when these times are so uncertain and trying for the country. Vintners were so incredibly supportive as were the generous donors.”

The event was shown for free on Somm TV and it featured a live wine auction – 12 lots plus Fund-A-Need – with auctioneers Fritz Hatton and Vanessa Conlin. They were in a small area with two television cameras at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort.

About $200,000 was raised in the last lot, the Fund-A-Need, with bidders raising their virtual paddles, taking it from $112,550 to $174,175 in just minutes. Prodded by Hatton, long-time Wineapawlooza auctioneer, Stevens said $100,000 would buy a 12-horse trailer and a truck, necessary for disaster preparedness and evacuating horses; while a $1,000 donation will spay and neuter 10 dogs; and $500 will feed 10 evacuated horses for a week.

As Hatton and Stevens, both on camera, counted down the last 10 seconds, a $10,000 donation surprised them both and Hatton exclaimed, “Thank you all.”