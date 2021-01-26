Winter storm warning for Calistoga with heavy rain through Friday

The City of Calistoga is warning of heavy rains and gusty wind through Friday that could lead to rapidly rising river levels, downed trees, flooding in roadways, and possible power outages. Snow levels are expected to be in the 2,500-foot elevation.

PG&E is preparing for power outage activity and advising that Napa County and Calistoga may experience sustained power outages due to the storm. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to be prepared. The PSPS generators in Calistoga have been removed and will not be operational during any outages that may occur.

Sandbags are available at Public Works, 411 Washington St. Bags are limited to 25 and you will need to fill your own bags. Sand is at the Little League Field on lower Washington, bring your own shovel.

The city is urging caution as streets lights may not be operational. Be on the look-out for pedestrians and downed trees, branches and other obstacles. Treat traffic signals that are out as a four way stop intersections.

Sign up for PG&E alerts via text, email or phone for power restoration updates at: https://m.pge.com/#outages or https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/. Call 911 if there is an emergency.