With Cal Fire resources scarce, volunteers in bulldozers helped save Pope Valley, Angwin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Cal Fire resources were stretched thin during the early days of the LNU Lightning Complex fires, virtually the only things standing between the flames and the villages of Pope Valley and Angwin were bone-dry timber, brush and phalanxes of bulldozers that stopped the fire in its tracks.

After lightning strikes ignited fires throughout eastern and northern Napa County, volunteers and paid dozer operators began to gather in Pope Valley, which was caught in a pincer movement by the Aetna Fire to the north and the Hennessey Fire and Spanish Fire to the east.

Many of them live in the area, and nearly all had friends, family or loved ones in the fire’s path. Many were retired or active firefighters. A few were retired dozer operators eager to lend their skills and knowledge of the terrain.

“We were either going to be zeroes or heroes,” said Johnnie White, a Pope Valley native and St. Helena firefighter who operated dozers alongside his father, Johnny White, and other members of Piña Vineyard Management. “We were either going to stop it or watch it burn over our line and keep going toward Angwin.”