With COVID-19, St. Helena parent Anna Chouteau works on basic hygiene with her children

It may take some work to get your children to wash their hands properly and not to touch their faces, but it is worth it. With clean hands, they protect themselves and protect other people, especially older people who are vulnerable, not only to coronavirus, but to the season flu and pneumonia.

“As a parent, I did go to Safeway to see if everything was gone. All the hand sanitizer was gone and I couldn’t find any wipes. There was some hydrogen peroxide and alcohol. I grabbed those, thinking I could make my own wipes,” Chouteau said.

Additionally, she said it’s important to have extra food in the house, “in case we get told that the virus is here locally and I don’t want to go to Safeway. So, I pick up a couple more cans of pasta sauce, pasta and Ramen, just to have things in the house.”

As a parent, Chouteau said she is not changing the family’s schedules. “I’m going to ‘Newsies’ on its opening night (which was Friday, March 6) and we’re still going to baseball games.”

“We got together for with my uncle for his 70th birthday and my birthday on Sunday, and somebody sent out a text, saying no hugging. It was very awkward but we did it. It was really weird but we did it and then it gets more comfortable,” she said.