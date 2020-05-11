With COVID-19, business brisk for both St. Helena Cyclery & Napa Valley Velo

Robert Nelson, manager of St. Helena Cyclery, says there’s a bike-riding renaissance going on, in spite or maybe because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his company is riding that wave.
“There’s a historic bike boom happening across the country,” he said. “People are stuck at home and want to get out and do something healthy. Gyms are closed, so people are jumping on bikes, which seem to be the new social distancing tool, and we’re doing our best to roll with that.”
Business has been good in both the St. Helena store and the one in Napa, called Napa Valley Velo, both of which are owned by longtime St. Helena resident Jake Scheidemann.
“Everything coincided,” Scheidemann said. “Spring is always busy and people want to get outside. So business has been brisk. More than usual.”
Scheidemann said he’s grateful for that and for being able, therefore, to keep his staff employed.
Bike shops are considered essential transportation-related businesses, he said.
Since the pandemic-related shutdown, Scheidemann said he’s seeing a steady stream of customers getting old bikes repaired and buying new ones.
“People have time on their hands and are pulling their bikes out of their garages, so, we’re seeing people’s dilapidated bikes for sure, but also new riders just getting into the sport and some who are introducing their children to it, as family units, spending time together. It’s been fantastic.”
Though a percentage of his pre-pandemic business had been tourists, these days customers are almost exclusively Napa Valley residents, Scheidemann said.
“But’s it’s been great seeing people out riding bikes all day,” he said. “There are fewer cars on the road. Kids are out. It’s been fun. It’s causing a little bit of nostalgia from days past.”
Not only is the shutdown decreasing the danger for bicyclists by reducing traffic, it’s also quieter, though weekends continue to be busy, he said.
“Every weekend they need a parking attendant for all the cars parked by the (open spaces areas),” Scheidemann said. “It’s a little bit of a silver lining, for sure. And it’s been a pleasure to serve, and to see that people are happy we’re out there. A lot of people have been very gracious about being happy that we’re here to help.”
The 30-year veteran business owner describes his current circumstance as a blessing. The Napa store’s been open three years.
“It’s been a blessing to be open; we get to hear stories, and I get a different viewpoint from those using alternatives to dealing with the pandemic,” he said. “It’s a joy in a tough time. Me and my staff feel lucky to be able to do that.”
It is not, however, business as usual at either shop, where serious measures are taken daily to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus, he said.
“We do a lot of sanitizing and other cleaning; we sanitize the bikes with they come in, and it takes some extra time and stress, and we’re happy to do it,” he said. “We have shorter hours. There’s hand washing stuff throughout the store, and space marked for people to stand six feet apart. Our guys wear gloves anyway, because they’re mechanics.”
Though he says he “wouldn’t call myself a bike nerd,” Schiedemann said bicycling “has been part of our family all my life.” Being in the bike business is about enhancing people’s lives, and that’s the best part, he said.
“We sell a product that creates happiness for a lot of people,” he said. “People get back to basics in times like these. The bike is a tried and true vehicle for that. And it’s fun to fulfil people’s physical and mental health needs like this. So, it’s been hard, with long hours, but very gratifying.”
Both stores are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed Mondays. St. Helena Cyclery is downtown at 1156 Main St. Napa Valley Velo is at 145 Gasser St. in Napa.
