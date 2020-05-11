With COVID-19, business brisk for both St. Helena Cyclery & Napa Valley Velo

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Robert Nelson, manager of St. Helena Cyclery, says there’s a bike-riding renaissance going on, in spite or maybe because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his company is riding that wave.

“There’s a historic bike boom happening across the country,” he said. “People are stuck at home and want to get out and do something healthy. Gyms are closed, so people are jumping on bikes, which seem to be the new social distancing tool, and we’re doing our best to roll with that.”

Business has been good in both the St. Helena store and the one in Napa, called Napa Valley Velo, both of which are owned by longtime St. Helena resident Jake Scheidemann.

“Everything coincided,” Scheidemann said. “Spring is always busy and people want to get outside. So business has been brisk. More than usual.”

Scheidemann said he’s grateful for that and for being able, therefore, to keep his staff employed.

Bike shops are considered essential transportation-related businesses, he said.

Since the pandemic-related shutdown, Scheidemann said he’s seeing a steady stream of customers getting old bikes repaired and buying new ones.