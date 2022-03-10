Woman arrested in connection with reported vehicle burglaries in St. Helena

A Vallejo woman was arrested early Thursday in connection with several vehicle burglaries in St. Helena residential neighborhoods.

Just before 4 a.m. police were notified that a Magnolia Avenue man had gone outside to start his car and found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat, said Sgt. Steve Peterson of the St. Helena Police Department. The man said the woman had taken off on foot toward Sulphur Springs Avenue.

Police found an SUV parked in a nearby red zone and discovered that its owner matched the woman’s description and was on probation.

As a tow truck was arriving to tow the vehicle, the woman returned and identified herself as the vehicle’s owner. The man who’d alerted the police identified her as the woman he’d found in his car.

Police searched the woman and found mail belonging to residents of the Crinella neighborhood and a wallet belonging to a Charter Oak Avenue resident.

The items are believed to be related to reports police received Wednesday about vehicle burglaries in the Crinella area. The woman told police that she and another person had been rifling through cars early Wednesday morning, Peterson said.

The woman also possessed suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, Peterson said.

Tanequa P. Smith, 29, of Vallejo was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle, identity theft, possession of stolen property, felony conspiracy, drug possession and violating probation. She was transported to the Napa County Jail.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.