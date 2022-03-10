Woman arrested in connection with reported vehicle burglaries in St. Helena

A Vallejo woman was arrested early Thursday in connection with several vehicle burglaries in St. Helena residential neighborhoods.
Just before 4 a.m. police were notified that a Magnolia Avenue man had gone outside to start his car and found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat, said Sgt. Steve Peterson of the St. Helena Police Department. The man said the woman had taken off on foot toward Sulphur Springs Avenue.
Police found an SUV parked in a nearby red zone and discovered that its owner matched the woman’s description and was on probation.
As a tow truck was arriving to tow the vehicle, the woman returned and identified herself as the vehicle’s owner. The man who’d alerted the police identified her as the woman he’d found in his car.
Police searched the woman and found mail belonging to residents of the Crinella neighborhood and a wallet belonging to a Charter Oak Avenue resident.
The items are believed to be related to reports police received Wednesday about vehicle burglaries in the Crinella area. The woman told police that she and another person had been rifling through cars early Wednesday morning, Peterson said.
People are also reading…
The woman also possessed suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, Peterson said.
Tanequa P. Smith, 29, of Vallejo was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle, identity theft, possession of stolen property, felony conspiracy, drug possession and violating probation. She was transported to the Napa County Jail.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Police arrested three Los Angeles residents in connection to thefts at the Napa Premium Outlets shopping center.
Napa Police arrest a 35-year-old man after a knife-wielding incident in a supermarket.
A 31-year-old man’s arrest after an arson incident was his third in as many days, Napa Police reported.
Napa Police announced the recovery of about $4,000 worth of goods stolen from the Kohl’s department store in downtown Napa.
The Napa Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a woman’s purse at the Black Bear Diner parking lot in the city of Napa.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.