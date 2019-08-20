A St. Helena woman was sentenced to 150 days in jail and three years of probation last Friday after repaying more than $78,000 she embezzled from the St. Helena Ag Boosters.
Kelly Aileen Barfield repaid the money last Thursday as part of a plea agreement, said Deputy District Attorney Kecia Lind. In exchange, and with the agreement of the St. Helena Ag Boosters, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office reduced the felony embezzlement and grand theft charges to a misdemeanor.
The DA’s office requested a sentence of one year in jail, but Barfield’s attorney argued for no jail time. Barfield was sentenced by Judge Mark Boessenecker.
According to documents filed by the DA’s office in October 2018, Barfield embezzled the money over a year-long period. The founder of the Ag Boosters discovered a cashier’s check had been endorsed by Barfield and deposited into her personal account in March 2018, according to a St. Helena Police Department report filed in court.