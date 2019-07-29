Professional sailor and Sacramento lawyer Katie Pettibone will be the guest of a Q&A session following the 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, screening of the documentary “Maiden” at St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema.
“Maiden” will be shown three times a day, from Aug. 9-15, at the Cameo, 1340 Main St. It is the story of how Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook in charter boats, became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World sailing race in 1989. Edward’s inspirational dream was opposed on all sides: her male competitors thought an all-women crew would never make it, the chauvinistic yachting press took bets on her failure, and potential sponsors rejected her, fearing they would die at sea and generate bad publicity.
The documentary is rated PG and stars Alex Holmes.
In 1995, Pettibone sailed for the America's Cup team “Mighty Mary,” which drew worldwide attention for their race course success and made history as the first all-female yacht to challenge for the America's Cup. She went on to compete in two more America's Cup campaigns racing for San Francisco in 2000 and France in 2003. She was second in the Nacra 17 Olympic campaign for Rio 2016 and competed in multiple Sydney to Hobart Races and countless grand prix races.
Pettibone has logged more than 200,000 nautical miles circumnavigating the globe first in the Whitbread Round the World Race and then on the first all-female team in the Volvo Ocean Race. She is a Sacramento-based lawyer serving as the Legislative Director for the Civil Justice Association of California.
For more details about Pettibone, visit katiepettibone.org. For the trailer and advance tickets to the Aug. 12 screening, visit cameocinema.com.