1899 — At age 12, Louis M. Martini travels from Genoa, Italy, to the United States to join his father in San Francisco.
1895 – Louis P. Martini born.
1906 — Louis M. makes his first wine with his father in San Francisco; his father sends him back to Italy to study winemaking.
1911-1918 — The Martini family wines are made in a rented facility in Pleasanton, California.
1922 — L.M. Martini Grape Products Company is established in Kingsburg, focusing on the production of sacramental wine and concentrate for home winemaking during Prohibition.
June 1933— Louis M. builds his new winery in St. Helena, north of the town of Napa, anticipating the repeal of Prohibition. Louis M. Martini Winery secures its bond #3596 on Sept. 19, 1933, but was not allowed to sell the wine until Dec. 5, 1933, when the 21st Amendment, the repeal of Prohibition, was ratified.
1936 — Louis M. Martini is one of the first wineries to use cold (controlled) fermentation.
1938 — The Martini family purchases the Goldstein Ranch on the Sonoma side of the Mayacamas Mountains, later renaming it Monte Rosso Vineyard.
1943 — Louis M., along with Charles Forni and Louis Stralla, helps to establish the Napa Valley Vintners Association with the aim of developing and promoting the quality of Napa Valley wines worldwide.
1946 – Louis Peter Martini, son of Louis M., joins the winery as vice president.
1951 — Louis P. becomes one of the first winegrowers to use wind machines to prevent frost in the vineyards.
1950s – Louis P. develops vineyards in the Carneros region and made the first Carneros varietal Pinot Noir in 1952.
1954 — Louis P. is given full responsibility as winemaker by his father.
1968 — Louis M. Martini Winery is among the first to bottle a varietal Merlot in California.
1968-1985 – Louis P. was president and general manager of the winery.
1974 – Louis M. Martini dies at age 79.
1977 — Upon graduation from the wine program at the University of California-Davis, Mike Martini takes over as winemaker.
1994 — The Louis P. Martini endowmen for Vititculture and Enological Research is established at UC Davis.
1998 – Louis P. Martini, chairman of the Louis M. Martini Winery, dies in his St. Helena home. His daughter, Carolyn, is president and chief executive.
2002 – The Gallo winemaking family, close friends of the Martini family for three generations, buys the Louis M. Martini Winery and vineyards.
2003 – Cellar 254, an artisan winery, is completed at the Louis M. Winery site to focus on small-lot productions. The first vintage of Lot 1 Cabernet Sauvignon is produced.
2008 — Louis P. Martini is inducted into the Vintner’s Hall of Fame as a “Pioneer,” recognized for his significant contributions to the California wine industry.
2009 – E.J. Gallo engages Howard Backen of Backen, Gillam & Kroeger Architects to restore the original winery and infuse it with a timeless design.
2013 — Louis M. Martini Winery celebrates 80 years of winemaking.
2015 — Michael Eddy becomes only the fourth winemaker in the winery’s history after Mike Martini’s retirement. He carries on the legacy of crafting world-class Cabernet Sauvignon.
2017 – E.J. Gallo buys Stagecoach Vineyards from Jan Krupp.
March 29, 2019 – Renovated and restored, the new “historic” Louis M. Martini Winery opens to the public.
May 31, 2019 – Louis M. Martini Winery will host the first event of the Napa Valley Vintners’ 2019 Auction Napa Valley as the NVV celebrates its 75th anniversary.