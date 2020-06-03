Young people say St. Helena has to do more to fight racism

By phone and through a microphone, Maldonado brought a friend, 22-year-old Malick Koly from New York to the crowd. Koly said he was the only black man at St. Helena High School when he attended a few years ago. “My time in St. Helena was very delicate,” he said, adding he “still has to atone for my sins,” including “letting people touch my hair in the halls of St. Helena High School. I’m mad as hell, but the only way to reach you is from a place of love.”

Koly added that it is not a black person’s job to educate white people.

The crowd, estimated to be scores of people, was mostly made up of St. Helena High School students and alumni. Koly told them there’s work to be done “right there in your back yard. It’s time to dig in, to look in the mirror and ask, ‘What am I willing to sacrifice to save a black live?’ because you say that black lives matter.”

He added, “When you see something unusual, is it your first impulse to call the cops?”

He urged people to be careful with stereotypes, to dismantle them, to suppress them and to “separate yourselves from those who don’t support the cause.”