1972—2019
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Duncan Gott, June 22, 1972- February 27, 2019. Duncan was born in St. Helena, but called Plymouth his home for most of his youth. He grew up at Monteviña Winery with his parents, Cary and Vickie Gott, and his brother, Joel. As a blond curly haired tyke, Duncan learned the fine art of driving anything and everything on the ranch in Plymouth. The family moved to Carmel when Duncan was a teenager, where he continued his antics by entertaining his friends, including his long time best friend Chuck Plomteaux, with epic parties usually ending with rolling pumpkins down Ocean Avenue.
Duncan was one of a kind. He loved cooking, all things USC, entertaining, skiing, boating…but most of all, and first and foremost, his family, in particular his two daughters Olivia and Sofia. Throughout the years, there was not one field trip he missed, one soccer game where he didn’t cheer his heart out, or one ballet recital where he didn’t beam ear to ear when either of his girls went on stage. He was eternally proud of his two girls and was not ashamed to brag about them.
Duncan was also the ultimate host, both gracious and generous. Whether it was at his parent’s house, the restaurant, or any gathering big or small…he made sure everyone was well fed and well entertained with a constant flow of 80’s music and plenty of coffee table dancing with “Brick House” and “Car Wash,” as two of his most favorite songs to dance to.
Duncan was also a proud business owner and hard worker, starting at quite a young age. He was 21 when he and his brother Joel started their first business, Palisades Market, in Calistoga together in 1993. He worked as baker, cashier, sandwich maker…you name it, he did it. He was proud and determined and had fun with employees who quickly became his best buddies for life. He was married to Missy Chelini in 1995 and raised two beautiful, smart, caring and fun girls together for 20 years. In their lives together, the Gott family always had fun…whether it was coaching and playing soccer, going on many vacations with their cousins, or spending the summer and winter in Tahoe. There was always a dog, tons of great food and constant dancing with friends and family.
Duncan suffered in his later adult life, yet, never lost focus of how important his family and friends were. He was surrounded by love and support, but unfortunately ultimately his heart failed him and a heart attack ended his life.
Duncan will be missed and remembered by many. Everyone he came into contact with instantly loved him and felt like they were his best friend. He is survived by his daughters, Olivia and Sofia Gott, their mother, Missy Gott, his parents, Cary and Vickie Gott, his brother, Joel Gott, and his seven nieces and nephews, Lucy Gott, Miles Harvey, Lael Gott, James Gott, Oliver Harvey, Frances Harvey, and baby Michael Chelini. In lieu of flowers, donations in Duncan’s name can be made to the We Care Animal Rescue, 1345 Charter Oak Avenue in St. Helena and the ASPCA. FIGHT ON!