Eleanor Anne O'Hara McManus

1922 - 2017
On the first anniversary of her being laid to rest in Antioch, CA, following her death on November 9, 2017, we remember Eleanor, born and raised in West Pittsburg, CA, the youngest of five children of George and Kate O’Hara and a member of a pioneering family who settled in the area in 1860. Married to Tom McManus (1908-1998) for 53 years, she made homes in Los Angeles, Altadena, St. Helena, and Pasadena, where she died peacefully, surrounded by family, at age 95.
Surviving are her six children: Mary, Jim (Caroline), Paul (Leslie), Dennis, Steve (Elena), and Kathy; six grandchildren Noah (Kaysie), Ursula, Michael, Lora, Muir, and Grace; and two great grandchildren Jack and Seamus,as well as many nieces and nephews.
Eleanor worked in the Martinez County Courthouse, at Pasadena City College, and at the St. Helena Christian Brothers Retreat Center, in roles that included managing correspondence, organizing finances, and facilitating general operations. She was appreciated for her precise writing, her keyboard speed, her attention to details, and her welcoming and helpful disposition. She loved travel, baking, waltzing, and assisting friends and neighbors at Vineyard Valley in St. Helena, where she lived for 39 years. She cherished her Irish heritage, her large family, and her God and church, and she constantly expressed pride in — and gratitude for — God having given her ‘the best family ever.’ We wish all whose lives she touched much love and peace.