1930—2018
Maxwell Stow Money, 88, of Centerville, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 27th. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Shirley (Bryant) Money.
Born and raised in St. Helena, California, Mr. Money graduated in 1951, with distinction, from Stanford University where he was on the varsity boxing and gymnastics teams and a member of the Marching Band. Upon graduation he served on active duty in the Marine Corps as an infantry platoon leader during the Korean War. He later commanded the 35th Rifle Company in Santa Rosa, CA, served two years active duty attached to the Marine Corps Educational Center in Washington, D.C. and retired from the Organized Marine Corps Reserve in 1973 as a Lt. Colonel.
Mr. Money met Shirley one summer while she was visiting CA from Vermont and the couple pursued a long-distance romance, marrying the following year and enjoying 60 wonderful years together.
He was a public school teacher/administrator/coach serving schools in CA, VT and MA. He taught and coached track at Napa’s (CA) Ridgeview JHS and Senior HS for 11 years. He and his wife were active in the drive for Fair Housing legislation in CA during this era of “Civil Rights” and served in various elective offices of the local Presbyterian Church. Mr. Money also served on the St. Helena based “Carpy Gang” board of directors (a local sports group for youngsters, before there was Little League or Pop Warner football).
In 1968 the family moved to Vermont where he served as regional director of a federal program to introduce innovative teaching methods to rural schools (The VT Design “Action Center” program). On Cape Cod he was principal at Barnstable HS for a short time and also taught at Falmouth HS (alternative classroom), Cape Cod Regional Technical HS (social studies dept. chairman) and Boston College HS in Boston. Near the end of his professional career he was Director of Human Resources for the MA Dept. of Revenue in Boston.
Active in scouting, Mr. Money was an Eagle Scout and later served on troop committees in VT and Hyannis, MA. He was an organizing member of the Lyndonville, VT Flag Football League and served that community as an elected school board member and where he and Shirley led a church youth group.
In Centerville, MA since 1972, he was an elected Town Meeting Representative for 13 years. A long-time member of South Congregational Church, he served in various capacities including Sunday school teacher, Church Moderator and was instrumental in moving the church to enter the Overnight Hospitality program for the homeless in 2002.
Mr. Money was a published poet, a charter member of the Guyer Barn Poets of Hyannis and a member of the Poetry Society of VT, serving on the Editorial Board of The Mountain Troubador. He was an active member of the Cape Cod Veterans for Peace and helped organize VFP’s annual Poetry Contests. For many years he was a driver for the American Cancer Society’s “Road to Recovery” program, and most recently found great pleasure in serving as a mentor in the Hyannis Supporting Our Youth, Inc. program at West Hyannis Elementary School.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed travel, reading, square dancing, Bluegrass music, theater and intimate, romantic dinners with his wife.
He was extremely proud of his family who he dearly loved. He is survived by his sons Steven and wife Paula of Rehoboth, MA; Thomas and his wife Diane of S. Berwick, ME; Peter and his wife Lucinda of Brownsville, VT; grandchildren Erin Money Plitsch, Kelsey Money, Milo Muise, Hartley Walker Money, Lily Walker Money; and godchildren Amanda Bock and Jason Bock.
A memorial tribute to his life will be held on Sunday, September 2nd at 2:00 p.m. at South Congregational Church, 565 Main Street, Centerville, MA, 02632. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the church in his memory.