Your fire department consists of two full-time firefighters and 25 part-time firefighters, all of whom are committed to protecting life and property in St. Helena and our surrounding community. The two daytime team members bear the responsibility of single engine response calls that occur Monday through Saturday, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.; when other volunteers are either at work or out of the area. All 28 responders make themselves available whenever possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
This dedication to public safety was made evident during the 2017 and 2018 fires. During those times, your St. Helena firefighters stepped up to defend the valley by providing engines and staffing to the Tubbs Fire between Calistoga and Santa Rosa, the Atlas Fire in Napa, and the Nuns Fire between Napa and Sonoma counties. They were also able to assist during the Camp Fire that devastated Paradise. These heroes were able to answer the call, largely due to the support of community members just like you.
Once a year we ask each resident, business, and property owner to make a vital financial contribution towards the safety and security of our community. You may contribute online at https://shvfd.eioinme.org/support or by sending a check made payable to the St. Helena Volunteer Fire Department and send it to P.O. Box 266, St. Helena, CA 94574.
Thank you for your continued loyalty in supporting the St. Helena Volunteer Fire Department by joining us in protecting the people and surrounding lands of this beautiful area.
John K. Sorensen, Fire Chief
St. Helena Volunteer Fire Department
