A 6th-grader's perspective on climate change

Have you ever wondered why days in the middle of winter could feel like it’s summer? Climate change is why glaciers are breaking, winter is feeling too warm, and animals are dying.

The planet has a certain temperature to keep us and all living things happy. We get just the right amount of energy from the sun when everything is in balance. When this balance is lost the climate changes so that it is too warm or too cold.

The planet’s climate has changed many times. For example, the ice age and the end of the Mesozoic era — the time of the dinosaurs — were a result of climate change. The climate changed because of volcanic eruptions, changes in the sun's energy, and changes in the earth's orbit. These changes caused the earth to get too cold and when this happened a lot of species died off.

Currently, climate change is making the earth get warmer. Greenhouse gases trap heat from the sun. This process was accelerated in the 1700s when people decided to build structures. We cut down trees, used chemicals, and burned oil for cooking. All of these things released more and more greenhouse gases, resulting in a gradual increase in temperature. Think about a greenhouse. If you have ever been in a greenhouse before you might know that it is humid, hot and stuffy and that is how the earth is going to be if we don’t act soon. That's why glaciers are melting and we have more intense storms.

Some actions we can take to prevent further climate change include walking or biking Instead of transportation by car, switching off the lights when you leave the room, avoiding littering, and the most important step is to use fewer fossil fuels. Renewable energy such as solar and wind add no carbon to the air and so they are much better for the environment. And remember, we only have one planet earth.

Paige Venge

6th Grade, RLS Middle School

St. Helena