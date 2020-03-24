A compassionate man and human being

Thank you, thank you to the St. Helena Star’s great reporter Jesse Duarte. Not only is he a great reporter but a very great compassionate man and human being. We started staying home on Sunday, March 15 as we were following the instructions being given by our country, state and local Leaders. The first thing Monday morning, the phone rang and guess who it was? It was Jesse. He insisted that we stay home and he would do our grocery shopping and run any errands that we needed done.

Later he came to the house and picked up our grocery list. He went to the store very early in the morning hoping the shelves in the store had been restocked. They weren’t. He called and said he would have to go back later.

After several phone calls to ensure that he was buying what we wanted, he arrived at our home with several bags of groceries with everything we wanted or needed.

He was the first person to say yes when I e-mailed several people in town asking if they would help other Vineyard Valley residents where needed. Jesse, you are truly amazing. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Grace Kistner

Vineyard Valley

