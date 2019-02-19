We were dismayed to read in the Feb. 14 Star that the city is planning to remove the “No Parking” stripes on the east side of Main Street south of Pratt Avenue.
The intersection of Pratt and Main is a dangerous, frustrating challenge for anyone exiting Pratt, turning left and going south. Southward visibility to on-coming traffic on Main was and would be again severely compromised by removing the No Parking stripes. With cars and trucks parked there before the striping, it was literally impossible without pulling out into the intersection to see northbound cars coming at 35 mph (or more). The 35 mph southbound traffic emerging from the Tree Tunnel about half-block north of Pratt is also dangerously invisible.
It will be completely irresponsible to remove the striping: it is there for safety.
At Pratt and Main we have:
- 35 mph north and southbound traffic on Main Street
- Left turn lanes into Los Alcobas and Pratt
- Cars entering or crossing Main from Los Alcobas, usually clueless tourists who don’t bother signalling
- CIA, commercial, and resident traffic into and out of Pratt at all hours
- Limited visibility northwards and southwards from Pratt (even with the current striping)
Pratt and Main is a disaster waiting to happen. What we need is an on-demand stoplight, not removing striping to make the situation even more unsafe.
We invite every member of the City Council, Mayor, City Manager, and Chief of Police to personally experience the thrill of making a left turn onto Main from Pratt.
Ross Allen
Julia Bolander
St. Helena