A giving time of the year

It’s the giving time of year, and Napa Valley CanDo wants to help make your end-of-year giving easy with the Give!Guide.

CanDo, an all-volunteer organization, has hosted the annual Give!Guide since 2013, raising $3.75 million for local-serving nonprofits in eight years. The 55 nonprofits featured this year work hard to make our communities strong, resilient, and vibrant. When you visit CanDoGiveguide.org you’ll see brief profiles about each of them which describe the incredible ways they serve the people, and animals, of Napa County.

A unique aspect of the Give!Guide is that it allows donors to contribute to any number of non-profits with a single click on the website. For those who prefer to donate with a check, just look for the Donation Form on the website.

The Give!Guide also encourages people of any financial means to show their support with donations starting at $10 – everyone has the opportunity to be a philanthropist. Please take a minute to check out the great work that these nonprofits do to enhance and strengthen our communities at CanDoGiveGuide.org.

Amy Garden

CanDo volunteer

St. Helena