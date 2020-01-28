Before the warm glow of the holidays disappears, there is a wonderful hometown story to share.
A holiday season fixture for the last 21 years has been a public menorah, situated near the town’s nativity scene in Lyman Park across from the post office.
This year “Jingle All The Way” needed essentially the entire park, so as of early December the search started for a new home for these two holiday fixtures. Surprisingly, this was difficult.
The solution came when St. Helena’s Presbyterian Church --- Pastor Jonathan Eastman and his congregants --- stepped up and offered their grounds as this year’s home. Not only did they carefully and graciously position the Nativity scene and the menorah, at least one member of the church came by each night of Hanukkah to participate in lighting and blessing the menorah’s electric candles.
What an unexpected good deed this was. The menorah community sends its profound thanks. In our fractious times, a community solved a problem with quiet dignity and compassion.
Julie Ann Kodmur
St. Helena