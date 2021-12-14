A holiday message from the mayor of St. Helena

I want to deliver this holiday message to our St. Helena community and wish everyone a happy and peaceful holiday season.

It has again been a year of challenges, a year of gains and losses — but a year in which we have been fortunate, a year in which there is much to be grateful for — and a year to celebrate all we are as a community — our resilience, our strengths and our sensitivities as a community.

With the COVID vaccines coming online earlier this year we were able to start coming back together and return to some levels of normalcy. This has meant so much to us all.

I want to thank everyone for their efforts, for their belief that we can always find a way to work together through our challenges. It is an inspiring thing and I am grateful to our community for such valiant effort.

Our health care heroes, our schools, our businesses, our non-profits, our City Council and City staff, our Chamber of Commerce, our faith-based organizations and service groups, our County and regional partners — have all done so much to see each other through and all worked hard together to sustain our community through all stages of the COVID pandemic.

We have done so carefully and must continue to do so as the pandemic continues at its current levels — let's still be aware in using masks, social distancing and hygiene like handwashing to help keep things at a manageable level for our health care partners.

This year we faced a low water year and an ongoing regional drought, and again our community responded and did a remarkable job in conserving water and working together through a very challenging and ongoing statewide situation.

One of the silver linings of this has been an enhanced focus on our local and regional water resources, water supply and water distribution systems.

While we hope for more rain this year, we also must be proactive in adapting to changing conditions and make all efforts to best manage and enhance the water resources we have.

Thank you for your help in this and continuing the efforts of water conservation. Together we can do it.

As with every year many community members passed on this year, all so valuable to us. People who left us great lessons, people who defined and helped create this unique and wonderful place,

Let's keep them in our thoughts and hearts as they, and the lessons and the love and the memories they have given live on through us.

I lost my Mother this year and that has been a very difficult thing and I thank all those who sent their kind condolences and care to myself and our family.

My heart goes out to all who lost loved ones this past year.

This is a time to reflect and remember the challenges and accomplishments of this past year, and a time to remember those less fortunate, those more vulnerable than ourselves. While St. Helena and our community has faced many challenges over the previous few years, we are fortunate to have certain resources that others may not, and certainly have been fortunate to have each other as neighbors and friends through whatever we have faced.

We were fortunate this year to avoid a major wildfire event. This has allowed some extra capacity to prepare for the coming dry seasons. Let's use it wisely. Our community and emergency professionals have done an excellent job in ramping up prevention, awareness and readiness for these types of situations, but we must continue efforts in home hardening, creating defensible space and enhancing our community emergency response networks. Let's be proactive and work together on this. A good way is to get involved with our local Fire Safe Councils.

Our St. Helena City staff have also been doing incredible work this year, both in emergency services such as with the pandemic and through a low water year, as well as in keeping day-to-day operations running smoothly. Let's not forget that they too have homes and families, and as much at stake as the rest of us through these challenges.

Let's show appreciation, gratitude and empathy, and reflect upon our good fortune to be healthy and safe through all we have faced.

Let's continue to support and inspire each other, let's keep checking in with each other, let's be inclusive and open-hearted to all.

Let's support our local businesses, let's shop local, let's support our local restaurants, let's stay engaged as a community.

Wishing you the best this holiday season as we move toward a new year, celebrating true joy and deep meaning within our wonderful community.

With Gratitude, Mayor Geoff

Disclaimer: I am submitting this correspondence as an individually elected public official in the position of mayor of St. Helena, but the opinions expressed herein are mine individually and do not represent the positions of the St. Helena City Council or the City of St. Helena.