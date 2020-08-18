A lot of support for St. Helena's Boy Scout Troop 1

As a member of the Boy Scout Troop 1 committee, I want to echo Jon Dodge's appreciation for Mariam Hansen's wonderful history of Troop 1 and of Scout Hall ("From olive oil to scouting," July 30). Also, for the continued support of the city and Rotary's steadfastness in sponsoring our troop.
As a member of the St. Helena Kiwanis Club, I feel compelled to mention that, for more than 30 years, Kiwanis has paid the utility bills for Scout Hall. In 2019 that totaled $425. Kiwanis looks forward to many more years of supporting Troop 1 and Scout Hall.
Jan Darter
St. Helena
