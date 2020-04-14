A mind-boggling month

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This past month has been mind-boggling. We have seen absolutely foolish behavior like the crowds at the beach. Happily, in our small town I have experienced the sensitive, generous side of humankind. I have seen people giving of their time, and their resources. We had several offers to do grocery shopping or any other task that needed to be done outside the home. Thank you, Jesse.

Speaking of Jesse Duarte, he wrote a great piece in the Star about the discussions between the City of St. Helena and the Upper Valley Napa Valley College. I was so disappointed in the attitudes of the trustees and ex- employees of Napa Valley College. The City of St. Helena is where every organization and business and individual goes when they want something. The City gives, and gives and gives. Then when there is a real emergency and the City of St. Helena needs a break there simply is no giving.

I will remember those trustees when election time comes around and I won’t be giving them my vote. I only wish I had the opportunity to not give my vote to the one who lives in Napa City. I am just so tired of seeing St. Helena City get the short end of the stick.