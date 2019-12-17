Every single time I walk on the trail near the library down toward the river, it seems unreal that some people are trying to destroy the peace, fresh air, views and nature of that area. In a world of noise, congestion and stress, it is so incredible that we can walk to our own public space and walk through vineyards surrounded by mountain views and nature. We are so lucky here!
I try to imagine what it will be like to live in St. Helena with a hotel on that vineyard near the library and with Adams St and cars and trucks buzzing by on Adams Street where that nature trail is. That's what they're talking about now. Unbelievable.
Build hotels on Main Street. You don't have to ruin the one place so many of us enjoy almost every day. Not all of us have big houses and yards for our kids and ourselves and we need public space for a safe place for kids to run, and for ourselves to take a breath from our busy, noisy lives.
The elected people should help businesses by building hotels on Main Street and preserving the beautiful public open space for the residents.
Krystine Smith
St. Helena
