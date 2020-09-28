A proposal for downtown Main Street in St. Helena

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In my experience, St. Helena has one of the most beautiful main streets of any town in the world. An almost entirely unblemished boulevard of sublime 19th century store fronts. It is wonderful to be able to stroll through town and admire the architectural beauty. What has destroyed some of this beauty is the constant traffic coming through town.

The town of Yountville and the City of Calistoga do not have to deal with the same issues as their major thoroughfares are less traveled and set off of the main road. They have attracted much more walking tourism due to their accessibility and tranquil nature. Even the city of Napa is developing more outdoor dining space, cycling trails and walking trails.