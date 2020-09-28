A proposal for downtown Main Street in St. Helena

In my experience, St. Helena has one of the most beautiful main streets of any town in the world. An almost entirely unblemished boulevard of sublime 19th century store fronts. It is wonderful to be able to stroll through town and admire the architectural beauty. What has destroyed some of this beauty is the constant traffic coming through town.
The town of Yountville and the City of Calistoga do not have to deal with the same issues as their major thoroughfares are less traveled and set off of the main road. They have attracted much more walking tourism due to their accessibility and tranquil nature. Even the city of Napa is developing more outdoor dining space, cycling trails and walking trails.
I would love to see more walking access in St. Helena. We should reroute northbound traffic down from Main Street to Hunt Avenue, north on Railroad Avenue and back onto Main Street via Adams Street. This would get rid of the light at Adams and Main. Southbound traffic would be diverted onto Money Lane and would return to Main Street via Spring Street. This would allow us to open up Main Street for pedestrians, open air cafes or a park-like setting for an entire block from Hunt to Adams. We could also open up half of Main between Spring and Hunt on the west side of the road to pedestrian traffic. What a transformation this would be for downtown restaurants. Imagine dining outside with those beautiful historic buildings as a backdrop.
Aaron Pott
Pott Wine
Huis Clos Consulting
