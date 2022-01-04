 Skip to main content
A puzzling assertion

Star.jpg

I am puzzled by an assertion reported in the Thursday, 12/30/21 edition of the Star (Editorial: "A stinging legal defeat").

The subject was the Hall settlement agreement, and how to avoid similar hits in the future. The following was offered as a future prevention measure for similar losses to the City. "First, the important of highly competent and professional staff...even if that means consulting expensive lawyers...."

Should I infer from that suggestion, that our City Attorney either wasn't consulted on this issue, or, if so, wasn't competent enough to advise the City appropriately or didn't understand that it was necessary to call in outside legal advice from lawyers with more expertise? I am confused.

Barbara Monnette

St. Helena

