A rare opportunity – become a St. Helena Farmers’ Market sponsor

The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is grateful to all of our wonderful shoppers and vendors for helping us make it through a very difficult 2020 season. Now, as we look ahead to 2021 with optimism, we are delighted to offer a rare win-win-win opportunity. It’s true. If you or your company becomes a sponsor you can win by taking advantage of a remarkable promotional opportunity, win by supporting our local farmers and small businesses and win by preserving one of our town’s most treasured traditions.
Sponsoring the Farmers’ Market means that your name will be seen by approximately 8,000 potential customers during the season and thousands more who visit us online throughout the year. Sponsorship also provides local farmers and small business owners, such as bakeries and artisans, with a much-needed venue where they can sell their products and support their families. And, as we enter our 35th season, our sponsors can show their pride in our community and commitment to preserving the small town feel that makes St. Helena such a special place.
This past year has challenged us all with fires, bad air and a devasting pandemic. But we are of hardy stock and are ready to go forward with vigor and enthusiasm. We appreciate the help we received from the city of St. Helena and Napa Valley College, which allowed us to hold our market at their beautiful Upper Valley location. While we are still uncertain about our venue and possible restrictions for our 2021 season, we’re ready to launch on Friday, May 7 and will keep you informed through our website and newsletters.
Please help us preserve our Farmers’ Market by becoming a $2,500 or $1,000 sponsor. It’s truly an opportunity to do something good for yourself, for our farmers and for our town. And it’s tax-deductible, too!
For details, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org/get-involved/sponsor or contact our board president, Wendy Strachan at wendymarystrachan@gmail.com. We look forward to welcoming you and your neighbors on our Opening Day, so mark your calendars for Friday, May 7, 2021.
Stacey Bressler, board member
St. Helena Farmers’ Market