A rare opportunity – become a St. Helena Farmers’ Market sponsor

The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is grateful to all of our wonderful shoppers and vendors for helping us make it through a very difficult 2020 season. Now, as we look ahead to 2021 with optimism, we are delighted to offer a rare win-win-win opportunity. It’s true. If you or your company becomes a sponsor you can win by taking advantage of a remarkable promotional opportunity, win by supporting our local farmers and small businesses and win by preserving one of our town’s most treasured traditions.

Sponsoring the Farmers’ Market means that your name will be seen by approximately 8,000 potential customers during the season and thousands more who visit us online throughout the year. Sponsorship also provides local farmers and small business owners, such as bakeries and artisans, with a much-needed venue where they can sell their products and support their families. And, as we enter our 35th season, our sponsors can show their pride in our community and commitment to preserving the small town feel that makes St. Helena such a special place.