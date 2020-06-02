A rollercoaster journey for the Class of 2020

Hello, my name is Stephanie Menegon and this year I have had the great honor and privilege to represent the Class of 2020 as their president. On the behalf of my class, I would like to thank the wonderful faculty at St. Helena High School and our community. March 13 may have been my class’ last day as students on campus, but the months that followed were filled with unexpected warmth as our community continued to rally together. Our minds were not allowed to linger on the senior activities we may have missed, because of the hard work and sympathy from our community.
To the teachers and faculty at St. Helena High School, thank you for your constant support and for not failing us due to any poorly completed work. I expect many of my classmates will confess to gaining an excessive case of senioritis in these past months. You have all taught us so much during our time at St. Helena High and we are forever grateful for your hard work and dedication to our success as students. You have all impacted who every student is, and will become.
To our teachers, past and present, thank you for guiding us through the important times of our lives. The life lessons you have instilled within us will forever change the way we view the world.
To Mr. Scinto, Mr. Fetters, and the office staff: thank you for counseling us, accepting our tardies, receiving our crinkled money for tickets, and always welcoming us with smiles.
To our amazing maintenance and cafeteria help: our campus has stayed clean and our students have never gone hungry thanks to you.
To the community, whether you have recently shared condolences, "adopted" a senior, or organized creative ways for my class to positively experience this situation, we thank you. Your enthusiasm and attendance at our sporting games or theatrical performances, have led to multiple wins and extraordinary shows. Without the community encouraging our growth and contributing time to our class, none of us would be as successful as we are.
Lastly to my class, I miss you all and hope we can reconnect soon. We have all formed lasting memories together and have grown into such strong and unique individuals. We may have missed traditional events, but we will all share the memories we created in the four years we shared. These times have allowed us to create and experience important lessons that will only benefit our futures. Whether you are continuing your education or entering the workforce, I know each of you will thrive and impact numerous lives with your future endeavors. It’s been quite a roller coaster journey, but we did it — we did it together. Thank you.
Stephanie Menegon
St. Helena
