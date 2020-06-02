A rollercoaster journey for the Class of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hello, my name is Stephanie Menegon and this year I have had the great honor and privilege to represent the Class of 2020 as their president. On the behalf of my class, I would like to thank the wonderful faculty at St. Helena High School and our community. March 13 may have been my class’ last day as students on campus, but the months that followed were filled with unexpected warmth as our community continued to rally together. Our minds were not allowed to linger on the senior activities we may have missed, because of the hard work and sympathy from our community.

To the teachers and faculty at St. Helena High School, thank you for your constant support and for not failing us due to any poorly completed work. I expect many of my classmates will confess to gaining an excessive case of senioritis in these past months. You have all taught us so much during our time at St. Helena High and we are forever grateful for your hard work and dedication to our success as students. You have all impacted who every student is, and will become.

To our teachers, past and present, thank you for guiding us through the important times of our lives. The life lessons you have instilled within us will forever change the way we view the world.