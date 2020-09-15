A simple solution for a new St. Helena City Hall

At the present time St. Helena needs to find simple solutions for some of its outstanding problems. One is what to do about City Hall.
St. Helena owns outright the Carnegie Building. This building has already been retrofitted -- upgraded bathrooms, ADA-compliant ramps and elevator and other plumbing and electrical upgrades. This building is empty, except for a few occasional classes. This building could easily accommodate the majority of the needs of a city hall. If other space is needed, there are two empty buildings across the street on Adams that the city could purchase.
How do we economically go forth with this plan?
1. Sell the existing City Hall property. Preapprove the land for the building of a Main Street hotel.
2. Determine how many employees from City Hall really need to go into a new building. With the COVID-19 pandemic, we have proven that many employees can work out of their home.
3. Utilize the money from the sale of the City Hall property to outfit the Carnegie Building and possibly buy the building(s) across the street on Adams, if necessary. Additional parking would be provided by buying the properties on Adams Street.
4. Extra money from this sale would allow St. Helena to do the necessary Library restoration and retrofit.
Let's look at some of the possible objections to this plan:
1. We need a City Hall on Main Street. Do we really? Can we not walk one block off of Main Street?
2. There is not enough parking. Actually, there is only the 3-hour parking in front of City Hall right now. And in some zones even less. There is plenty of parking on the residential streets near the Carnegie Building. If the city bought the additional buildings on Adams, there is parking behind those buildings.
3. The Carnegie Building is not big enough. Those who have only seen the building from the outside do not realize there are two large floors that are totally vacant and a large vacant basement. The city could buy the additional buildings across the street. There would be plenty of money available from the sale of the existing City Hall property.
4. We can just float a new public bond to fund a new City Hall. A bond at 4% for 20 years to fund a $30 million new City Hall would cost each homeowner, on average, $400 to $500 per year on their property taxes. This is in addition to possible increases in water rates due to drought conditions and the retrofit of the wastewater system.
St. Helena needs to find some simple solutions to existing problems. We have already huge problems with the wastewater system, vacancies on Main Street, unfunded pension liabilities and declining tax revenues. If we don't seriously consider a simple solution to the City Hall issue, we are wasting time and citizens’ money.
Arlene and Richard Corsetti
St. Helena
