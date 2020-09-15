A simple solution for a new St. Helena City Hall

Let's look at some of the possible objections to this plan:

1. We need a City Hall on Main Street. Do we really? Can we not walk one block off of Main Street?

2. There is not enough parking. Actually, there is only the 3-hour parking in front of City Hall right now. And in some zones even less. There is plenty of parking on the residential streets near the Carnegie Building. If the city bought the additional buildings on Adams, there is parking behind those buildings.

3. The Carnegie Building is not big enough. Those who have only seen the building from the outside do not realize there are two large floors that are totally vacant and a large vacant basement. The city could buy the additional buildings across the street. There would be plenty of money available from the sale of the existing City Hall property.

4. We can just float a new public bond to fund a new City Hall. A bond at 4% for 20 years to fund a $30 million new City Hall would cost each homeowner, on average, $400 to $500 per year on their property taxes. This is in addition to possible increases in water rates due to drought conditions and the retrofit of the wastewater system.