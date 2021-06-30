A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, but a timeshare by any other name still stinks.

In a recent letter, Doug Barr applied the duck test to Pacaso and — sure enough — found that their business model quacks ("WSJ confirms Pacaso is a timeshare," June 24).

Will Parker of the Wall Street Journal is not the only journalist to compare Pacaso’s scheme to traditional timeshares. A dot.LA article last March said that Pacaso is “putting a modern twist on timeshares.” In the North Bay Business Journal, Better Homes and Gardens real estate agent Mara Kahn makes the point that you are buying into a group in which you have no control. “If the other owners aren’t good neighbors, you might be shunned even though you are blameless.” Kahn also thinks resale-ability will be an issue.

The company’s advertising continues to declare, “We are not a timeshare.” But actually, it doesn’t matter what Pacaso calls it. This commercial business model does not belong in residential neighborhoods. It is bad for the neighbors, it’s bad for the community, and — in the end — it’s bad for those foolish enough to buy this duck that quacks like a timeshare.