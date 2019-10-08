A heartfelt thank you to the teachers, parents, alumni and volunteers of the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School for their constant dedication to our kids and the amazing programs. I am very grateful for the unbelievable generosity of our whole community for their support in making it possible for us to continue to make a cooperative education available to all children.
Please let us treat you and your kids to the sights and sounds of the Banana Slugs Sting Band in concert on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 11:30 a.m., at Pioneer Park in Calistoga.
Admission is free with a canned food donation, which will be taken to the local food bank.
Thank you!
You have free articles remaining.
Jordan Bentley
St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School
President 2019-2020